Film screenings, art display to mark Francophonie Week

Alliance Française, Sector 36, Chandigarh, jointly with the Canadian Consulate, have announced the holding of the 2023 edition of the Francophonie Week from March 18 to 25. The event is a festival of the French language, art and culture of French-speaking countries and is celebrated in the middle of March across the world.

Alliance Française Chandigarh director Ophélie Belin, Hala Kheifes from Lebanon and Vidoola Deerpaul from Mauritius interacting with the media (HT Photo)

The week-long activities will include a Pétanque match on March 18 at the Alliance parking.

“Pétanque is a game of boules, born in Marseille in south of France. The objective is to score points by placing your balls closer to the goal than your opponent,” says Ophélie Belin, director of Alliance Française, Chandigarh.

On the same day, there will be an artistic activity and short films will be screened during the week at the Centre. The most-awaited activity will be on March 25 when seven French-speaking countries will set up food stalls at the centre.

Giving more details, Ophélie says, “Discovery of a country activity also includes culinary specialities of these countries. This is why we have invited seven French-speaking countries – Lebanon, Tahiti, Tunisia, Canada, France, Mauritius and Burundi – to share some of their speciality dishes.”

On a canvas, we have drawn symbolic elements of French-speaking countries such as the Eiffel Tower, a hibiscus, a maple leaf, and cheese. The public will be invited to colour these elements and add their own creativity in the available space, she says.

“Being a woman means encountering obstacles and in this programme, there are so many personalities who show us how to overcome sometimes complex situations and assert our freedoms. Meet these Affranchises, who show boldness and independence! These six short films – three fictions, two animations and one documentary – are all made by women,” she adds.

Ophélie says, “This year, the theme of Francophonie is ‘time’ and it proposes to explore 10 words: year-light, déjà-vu, lambiner, tic-tac, synchronous, plus-que-parfait, dare-dare, rythmer, avant-jour, and hivernage. French illustrator Armelle will propose a painting in connection with these words.”

There will also be a special screening of the film Goodbye Happiness, which has been programmed by the Canadian Consulate. The film is a Canadian comedy drama film, directed by Ken Scott, released in 2022. It centres on four brothers who do not get along but are attempting to set aside their differences at their father’s funeral.

