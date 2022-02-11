Finally, streak of sunny days ahead in Chandigarh

After multiple rain spells since the beginning of January, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted sunny weather in the coming week.

“With no western disturbances on the cards in the near future, the day temperature will continue to rise in the coming days. But we still can’t confirm the arrival of spring, as the minimum temperature is likely to drop due to clear weather at night,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

A fresh western disturbance will affect the region between February 17 and 21, but it is too early to say whether it will cause any rain in the city.

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature went down from 21.9°C on Wednesday to 20.7°C on Thursday, 2.1 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature also reduced from 12.2°C to 8°C, but was still 0.2 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the day temperature may rise up to 24°C, while the night temperature will remain around 7°C-8°C.