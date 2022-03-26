FIR against 5 after Ludhiana man sends video of illegal mining to Punjab CM

A day after a man lodged a complaint about illegal sand mining in Balliyewal village on the helpline number issued by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Koom Kalan police on Friday swung into action and registered an FIR against five persons, who managed to escape from the spot.

However, the police have impounded an earth-moving machine and three tipper trucks from the site.

The accused have been identified as Gurnam Singh of Koom Kalan, Gurinder Singh of Miani village, Amanpreet Singh of Gahi Bhaini village, Satnam Singh, also from Koom Kalan, and Harkirat Singh of Doaba Bhaini village.

Apart from making a written complaint, the man had also sent a video of sand mining on the helpline number on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sahnewal constituency, Hardeep Singh Mundian, also reached the spot along with the police team. On seeing the police, the accused fled from the site, leaving their vehicles behind.

MLA Mundian said soon after the man filed a complaint, the Punjab government asked him to check and take action. Mundian added that he would not allow illegal mining of sand in the constituency.

The FIR has been registered following the complaint of Manish Batra, SDO, mining.

ASI Raghbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act against the accused at the Koom Kalan police station. A hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.