FIR against 5 after Ludhiana man sends video of illegal mining to Punjab CM
A day after a man lodged a complaint about illegal sand mining in Balliyewal village on the helpline number issued by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Koom Kalan police on Friday swung into action and registered an FIR against five persons, who managed to escape from the spot.
However, the police have impounded an earth-moving machine and three tipper trucks from the site.
The accused have been identified as Gurnam Singh of Koom Kalan, Gurinder Singh of Miani village, Amanpreet Singh of Gahi Bhaini village, Satnam Singh, also from Koom Kalan, and Harkirat Singh of Doaba Bhaini village.
Apart from making a written complaint, the man had also sent a video of sand mining on the helpline number on Thursday.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sahnewal constituency, Hardeep Singh Mundian, also reached the spot along with the police team. On seeing the police, the accused fled from the site, leaving their vehicles behind.
MLA Mundian said soon after the man filed a complaint, the Punjab government asked him to check and take action. Mundian added that he would not allow illegal mining of sand in the constituency.
The FIR has been registered following the complaint of Manish Batra, SDO, mining.
ASI Raghbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act against the accused at the Koom Kalan police station. A hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics