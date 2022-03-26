Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FIR against 5 after Ludhiana man sends video of illegal mining to Punjab CM
chandigarh news

FIR against 5 after Ludhiana man sends video of illegal mining to Punjab CM

Ludhiana’s Koom Kalan police impound an earth-moving machine and three tipper trucks found at the site of illegal sand mining
A police team in process to impound the vehicles of accused found to be involved in illegal sand mining, in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
A police team in process to impound the vehicles of accused found to be involved in illegal sand mining, in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after a man lodged a complaint about illegal sand mining in Balliyewal village on the helpline number issued by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Koom Kalan police on Friday swung into action and registered an FIR against five persons, who managed to escape from the spot.

However, the police have impounded an earth-moving machine and three tipper trucks from the site.

The accused have been identified as Gurnam Singh of Koom Kalan, Gurinder Singh of Miani village, Amanpreet Singh of Gahi Bhaini village, Satnam Singh, also from Koom Kalan, and Harkirat Singh of Doaba Bhaini village.

Apart from making a written complaint, the man had also sent a video of sand mining on the helpline number on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sahnewal constituency, Hardeep Singh Mundian, also reached the spot along with the police team. On seeing the police, the accused fled from the site, leaving their vehicles behind.

MLA Mundian said soon after the man filed a complaint, the Punjab government asked him to check and take action. Mundian added that he would not allow illegal mining of sand in the constituency.

The FIR has been registered following the complaint of Manish Batra, SDO, mining.

ASI Raghbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act against the accused at the Koom Kalan police station. A hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out