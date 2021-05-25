FIR against Khanna hospital for overcharging Covid patient

Taking stringent action against fleecing of Covid-19 patients, police have lodged an FIR against Jain Multispeciaty Hospital, Khanna.

The hospital was found charging 259% more than the rates fixed by the state government from the family of a Covid patient, who eventually succumbed to the virus.

A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code; Sections 51 (B) and 58 of the Disaster Management Act; and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered against the hospital management following a complaint by Sagar Verma, a resident of Yamunanagar, Haryana.

In his complaint to the Ludhiana deputy commissioner, Verma alleged that the hospital handed them a bill of ₹8.45 lakh for the treatment of his father, Ashwani Verma, 50, who eventually died.

The family managed to pay ₹4.08 lakh, but the hospital demanded full payment.

After the deputy commissioner ordered a probe by a committee, it was found that as per government rates fixed for Covid treatment, the actual bill should have been ₹2.35 lakh.

On its part, the hospital claimed the huge bill as a “clerical mistake” and the total was actually ₹4.86 lakh, still 106% higher than the government’s guidelines.

The inquiry report also established that due to the malpractice of overbilling by the hospital, the complainant shifted his father to another health institution, where he succumbed later.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said complaints against malpractice by hospitals can be filed on health department’s 104 helpline or to his office. He added that in this hour of distress, the administration will not spare anyone breaching the capped charges for Covid treatment.