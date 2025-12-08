FIR lodged after death of teen basketball player in Rohtak

The Lakhan Majra police in Rohtak on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown contractors and officials under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the death of a 16-year-old basketball player, Hardik Rathi, on November 25. 16-year-old basketball player, Hardik Rathi

The teenager had died when a rusted iron pole of a basketball hoop fell on him during practice.

The family of Hardik, who competed in the sub-junior national championships earlier, filed the complaint on Saturday, a police officer in Rohtak said.

Lakhan Manjra police station house officer Samarjeet Singh said that a case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against unknown contractors and officials.

“An investigation has been started into the matter,” the SHO added.

Hardik’s death was captured on CCTV camera. The footage showed the youngster reaching for the hoop. As soon as he attempted to hang from it, the pole collapsed and crushed him. Apart from Hardik and another teen, Aman, 15, died in eerily similar accidents in Bahadurgarh after the iron pole of the hoop fell and crushed him during practice. The twin tragedies in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts brought the state’s sports infrastructure under scrutiny.

While 16-year-old Hardik died in Rohtak, Aman, 15, who was injured in Bahadurgarh, breathed his last during treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak.

In his complaint to the police, Sandeep Rathi, Hardik’s father, said that his son died due to the negligence of the panchayat department and sports department officials.

“The MP-LAD funds of ₹12.30 lakh and ₹6.20 lakh were released in 2023 and 2025 for the basketball court, but no amount was spent by the officials. My son Hardik died due to poor infrastructure, as a rusted pole fell on him. His death was caused due to negligence of contractors, who failed to maintain the court and officials,” he said in the FIR.

Sandeep further added that no official has visited the basketball court even after his son’s death, and this shows their attitude towards their duty.

Hardik’s father, while speaking to the media recently, said, “We repeatedly complained about the condition of the playground in our village, but the administration did nothing about it. Had they acted in time, my child would not have died.” In Bahadurgarh, Aman’s father, Suresh, had lodged a police complaint alleging negligence on the part of the officials concerned for the teen’s death.

After the incidents, Haryana sports minister Gaurav Gautam said that departments maintaining sportsgrounds, such as education, panchayat, etc., must give an undertaking on their worthiness.

The sports minister also chaired a review meeting with the sports department officials in Panchkula, where he said that ₹114 crore has been released for the repair, upgradation, and redevelopment of stadiums and playgrounds across the state.

In addition, a major portion of the funds available with the district sports councils will be used to extensively renovate the playgrounds, Gautam had said.