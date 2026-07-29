Chandigarh, A case of death by negligence has been registered in connection with a 28-year-old PhD scholar's death allegedly due to electrocution on the Panjab University campus, police said on Wednesday.

FIR lodged over death of PhD scholar in Punjab; varsity offers ₹16 lakh aid, job to family member

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Jyoti, a scholar at Panjab University's Department of Microbiology, died on Tuesday, triggering protests from the students.

The FIR has been registered at Sector 11 police station here, police said, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway.

The incident occurred when Jyoti was going to the department from her hostel and took an unpaved pathway as the rainfall waterlogged the area and came into contact with an electric current that may have passed from a nearby electric junction box. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Following a meeting with the family members of Jyoti late Tuesday night, the Panjab University authorities announced a financial assistance of ₹16 lakh and a job to her brother.

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{{^usCountry}} Out of total financial assistance, a sum of ₹5 lakh will be given from the discretionary fund of the PU vice chancellor; and ₹11 lakh will be provided through the office of the Dean Student Welfare , officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Out of total financial assistance, a sum of ₹5 lakh will be given from the discretionary fund of the PU vice chancellor; and ₹11 lakh will be provided through the office of the Dean Student Welfare , officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Jyoti's brother, who has passed 10 2 and possesses an ITI qualification, shall be offered employment in the University as an electrician as per Punjab government rules, they further said.

The university authorities said that the entire university community stands in solidarity with the family during this difficult time and prays for eternal peace to the departed soul.

They further said that the university has decided to extend financial assistance to the family and provide employment to an eligible family member, in accordance with the applicable rules, as a measure of compassion and support.

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Police said the family has agreed to a post-mortem examination.

Jyoti's death sparked protests at the Panjab University campus on Tuesday with students raising slogans against the authorities and staging a 'dharna' outside the vice chancellor's office, seeking immediate action against those responsible for electricity maintenance.

Protesting students demanded compensation for the victim's family, besides seeking a time-bound probe into the matter. They also demanded urgent measures to ensure such incidents do not reoccur in the future.

Jyoti came from a humble background. Her father is a small farmer and also works as a driver at a private school in Haryana and her mother is a homemaker. Jyoti was supporting her family through her senior research fellowship.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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