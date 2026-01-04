FIR over ‘misleading’ posts on CM’s helicopter: Ludhiana police seek details of handles from Facebook

Amid a political and social media storm over the registration of an FIR against 10 digital creators and a platform for allegedly circulating misleading content about chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official helicopter, the Ludhiana police have approached Facebook seeking details of the accounts involved. Ludhiana police have formally written to Facebook, seeking details such as IP addresses and mobile numbers linked to the accounts under scrutiny. (Shutterstock)

At the same time, those named in the FIR, in support of various social bodies, have announced a protest in Chandigarh on January 4, accusing the government of targeting them unfairly.

Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner of police (Cyber Crime) Vaibhav Sehgal said the case originated after the state cyber cell in Mohali flagged suspicious social media activity. According to him, information was received about a Ludhiana resident from the Focal Point area, operating a social media handle under the name “Deep Mangli”, who had allegedly shared fake and forged data related to the functioning of the state machinery.

“Following this input, the Cyber Crime police station initiated an inquiry and found similar misleading posts on several other social media accounts. After verifying the content, an FIR was registered on December 12,” Sehgal said.

He added that the police had formally written to Facebook, seeking details such as IP addresses and mobile numbers linked to the accounts under scrutiny. “Further action will be taken after we receive the requisite information from the social media platform,” he said.

The FIR, under Sections 353 (1), 353 (2) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was lodged on the complaint of inspector Satbir Singh, SHO of the Cyber Crime police station. These provisions relate to the publication and circulation of false statements or rumours aimed at causing public mischief, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy.

According to the FIR, the social media monitoring cell identified multiple Facebook posts uploaded by accounts operating under the names Mintu Gurusaria, Gagan Ramgarhia, Harman Farmer, Mandeep Makkar, Gurlal S Maan, Snammu Dhaliwal, Manik Goyal, Arjan Live, Deep Mangli and Lok Awaz TV. The posts allegedly contained distorted and misleading claims regarding the use of a helicopter associated with the Punjab chief minister.

Following the registration of the FIR, opposition parties have strongly criticised the state government, alleging an attempt to curb freedom of speech.