Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Ludhiana

Around a dozen labourers were working in the unit when the fire broke out; seven fire tenders were rushed to the Focal Point area in Ludhiana
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:51 AM IST
The workers were able to exit the factory in the Focal Point area in Ludhiana safely as the cylinders did not explode and the firefighters were able to control the flames. (Representative Image/HT File)

A major fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Phase 8 of the Focal Point area on Tuesday.

Around a dozen labourers were working in the unit when the fire broke out and a large number of LPG cylinders were also kept on the premises. However, the workers were able to exit the factory safely as the cylinders did not explode and the firefighters were able to control the flames.

Fire brigade officials say the fire-incident was caused due to a short-circuit around 8:15am. There were no proper fire safety arrangements in the unit.

Sub fire officer Navrang Singh said, “A major tragedy was averted as the jumbo cylinders did not explode. As soon as the alert was sounded, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.”

