Fire breaks out at Ludhiana’s Kailash Nagar garment unit

A fire broke out at a garment unit — Yuvraj International in Mangat Colony of Kailash Nagar near Basti Jodhewal Chowk on Wednesday morning.

The unit was operational when fire broke out at around 11.30 am, but no casualty or injury was reported as the blaze broke out in the office section of the industrial unit. Electronic devices, air conditioner, financial records and raw material perished in the fire incident.

Speaking of the incident, unit owner Keshav Verma said they had lit a lamp for prayers in the office and suspected that the fire might have been caused by the same or because of a short circuit. “It is fortunate that the flames did not spread to the manufacturing area of the factory, otherwise the loss would have increased multifold,” he said.

The workers rushed to safety after spotting smoke emanating from the office and raised an alarm.

Sub fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire brigade had received an alert at around 11.45 am and the fire was doused after around half an hour.