Fire breaks out in Meena Bazaar godown in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Fire breaks out in Meena Bazaar godown in Ludhiana

Neighbours called the godown’s owner, Shankar, and the fire department officials on spotting smoke emerging from the building. Two tenders were pressed into service for dousing the flames.
Fire broke out at a Meena Bazaar godown near Chaura Bazar on Thursday morning. The blaze started on the third floor of the building. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fire broke out at a Meena Bazaar godown near Chaura Bazar on Thursday morning. The blaze started on the third floor of the building.

“All our goods were reduced to ash. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control in time, and the fire did not spread to the other floors,” said Shankar, a wholesaler, who had stocked shawls in the godown.

The cause for the fire is not known yet, but a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

