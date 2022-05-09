Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Fire breaks out in railways’ Ludhiana diesel shed, no casualty reported

Seven fire tenders were rushed to railways’ diesel shed in Ludhiana; firefighters managed to douse the flames after three hours
A fire broke out in railways’ Ludhiana diesel shed. (HT File)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fire broke out at the Northern Railway’s Ludhiana diesel shed on Monday, causing panic among the staff. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Railway officials said the fire originated in the scrap yard at around 1.50 pm after the employees of a private company tried to cut an auctioned scrapped engine inside the diesel shed.

Railway personnel informed the fire department, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

“After receiving the alert, around seven fire tenders were rushed to spot and after struggling for around three hours the firefighters managed to douse the flames,” said leading fireman Rajan Singh.

Fire department officials said a splinter falling on highly inflammable waste engine oil and waste diesel filters was suspected to have been the cause behind the fire.

