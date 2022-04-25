Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Fire rekindles on Tajpur Road dump in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Fire rekindles on Tajpur Road dump in Ludhiana

A fire official said 30 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at the Tajpur Road dump
Four days after seven members of a family living near the Tajpur Road dump died after their shanty caught fire, another fire broke out at the garbage dump on Sunday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four days after seven members of a family living near the Tajpur Road dump died after their shanty caught fire, another fire broke out at the garbage dump on Sunday.

A fire official said 30 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. “High temperatures cause methane generation in the garbage. We have managed to control the flames but the waste is still smouldering in some places,” the official said.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chief engineer Gulshan Rai said they were awaiting details and the matter will be probed. Residents said thick black smoke was rising from the site making it difficult to breathe and irritating the eye.

