Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fires break out at two garment manufacturing units in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Fires break out at two garment manufacturing units in Ludhiana

In separate incidents, fires broke out at two garment manufacturing units in Janakpuri and Dhandari on Saturday morning
Ludhiana, India — April 16, 2022 : Fire broke out in a main dumping site of MC at Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 02:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In separate incidents, fires broke out at two garment manufacturing units in Janakpuri and Dhandari on Saturday morning.

Ravinder, the owner of the unit in Street 3, Janakpuri, said the unit was closed when a fire broke out at around 7am. “Short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident. Locals were able to control the flames before the fire brigade reached the spot,” he said, adding the loss incurred was yet to be ascertained.

Close shave for 3 workers

A blaze broke out in the Dhandari unit at around 2:30am due to a short-circuit. Three workers were sleeping at the factory at the time, and raised the alarm.

The firefighting operation continued for around an hour, and goods and machinery worth lakhs was gutted in the fire incident. No casualty was reported.

2 impounded vehicles catch fire

Two impounded vehicles, a car, and an auto-rickshaw, caught fire at around 8pm on Saturday, after fire broke out in a vacant plot opposite the Division 7 police station.

Station house officer Gurshinder Kaur said garbage is often dumped in the open plot, and some people put the waste on fire. Firefighters were dousing the flames till the time this report was filed.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP