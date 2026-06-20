Firing at Haryana Congress MLA Balram Dangi’s Meham office

Unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire at the office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi in Meham town at 1am on Saturday, police said. No one was injured as the premises, located opposite the Meham police station, was closed at the time of the attack.

Police at the Meham office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi on Saturday morning. Four shots were fired at the office around 1am. No one was injured in the incident. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

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The incident came to light around 7am when office caretaker Sanjay Kumar arrived and noticed shattered glass doors and window panes. He alerted Dangi and sent him photos of the damage. Suspecting gunfire, the Meham MLA rushed to the spot before informing the police.

Speaking to reporters, Dangi denied receiving any threat calls prior to the incident.

The police said four rounds were fired at the office. A bullet was found lodged in the aluminum gate, while others shattered the glass.

The door of the MLA’s office with bullet marks on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

Police teams from the crime investigation agency (CIA) unit and Meham police station reached the scene and seized the CCTV DVR to examine the footage. Videos from nearby commercial establishments are also being scrutinised to track the suspects.

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{{^usCountry}} The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the incident, former Meham MLA Anand Singh Dangi, the legislator’s father, said, “We don’t have any enmity with anyone. Now it is the duty of the police to find out who is behind this attack. He added that firing so close to a police station poses a direct challenge to law and order.”

Rohtak superintendent of police Gaurav Rajpurohit said that teams have been formed to identify and arrest the attackers. “The police are examining CCTV footage for clues. An FIR will be registered based on the statement of the property owners,” he added.