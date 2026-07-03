Firing at Rajpura property dealer’s office: 2 shooters of Dhillon gang held after Patiala encounter

Two shooters, said to be associated with US-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, were arrested after an encounter in Patiala, police said on Thursday. One of the arrested men sustained a bullet injury, officials said. The police had been on hunt for them in connection with the June 26 extortion firing at the office of a property dealer in Rajpura.

Forensic team investigating the site after encounter of Jalandhar-based gangsters of Goldy Dhillon gang on Patiala-Sangrur bypass near Ramgarh village in Patiala on Thursday. (ANI)

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The arrested men have been identified as Paramjeet Singh, alias Pamma, and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Hamira village in Kapurthala district. Besides, three others, who allegedly provided logistical support and supplied weapons, have also been rounded up for interrogation, officials said.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said Dhillon, who is operating from abroad, had claimed responsibility for the firing at the office of Lakshmi Property Dealer in Rajpura last week. Through social media posts, he also named MLA Neena Mittal and her son as the next potential targets.

The SSP, who reached the encounter site, said the accused opened fire at the police party when asked to surrender. In retaliatory action, one of them, Paramjeet Singh, sustained a gunshot injury. He has been admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} “These shooters had opened fire at the Rajpura property dealer’s office. Thereafter, the gang demanded extortion money,” said SSP Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These shooters had opened fire at the Rajpura property dealer’s office. Thereafter, the gang demanded extortion money,” said SSP Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

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The police termed the arrests a significant breakthrough in dismantling the gang, adding that 19 members of the network have been arrested in eight months.

Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Samana in-charge Ankurdeep Singh said both shooters, aged around 20 years, had no previous criminal record. He added that cops recovered the weapon allegedly used in the Rajpura firing incident as well as in the subsequent police encounter.