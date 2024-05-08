 Firing at Salman’s house: Plea for CBI probe into death of firing accused withdrawn - Hindustan Times
Firing at Salman’s house: Plea for CBI probe into death of firing accused withdrawn

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 08, 2024 07:54 AM IST

As per the Mumbai police, he was one of the four accused arrested by the crime branch in connection with the firing incident that took place outside the Bollywood star's house on April 14. Arrested on April 23, Kumar is said to have ended his life in the police lockup on May 1.

The mother of Anuj Kumar, accused in the case involving firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house, has withdrawn her petition from the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking a CBI probe into his death in custody on May 1.

The plea was withdrawn on Tuesday while seeking liberty to file a fresh one after it came to light that a similar petition is pending before the Bombay high court.
The plea was withdrawn on Tuesday while seeking liberty to file a fresh one after it came to light that a similar petition is pending before the Bombay high court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the Mumbai police, he was one of the four accused arrested by the crime branch in connection with the firing incident that took place outside the Bollywood star’s house on April 14. Arrested on April 23, Kumar is said to have ended his life in the police lockup on May 1.

His mother Reeta Devi, a resident of Fazilka, was in the court seeking a probe by the CBI and another postmortem examination of Kumar’s body. “…the possibility of involvement of police is there. The earlier postmortem was conducted in Mumbai in control of the same cops in whose custody Anuj died. The police termed it suicide. A proper investigation and re-conduct of the postmortem is necessary for justice,” her plea stated.

The plea was withdrawn on Tuesday while seeking liberty to file a fresh one after it came to light that a similar petition is pending before the Bombay high court.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Firing at Salman’s house: Plea for CBI probe into death of firing accused withdrawn

Story Saved
