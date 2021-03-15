Firing incident: Doctors lift protest after assurance of police deployment at Amritsar civil hospital

Doctors and paramedical staff members of the Amritsar civil hospital staging a demonstration against the district administration and the city police since Sunday morning over an incident of firing lifted their protest on Monday after they were assured that cops will be deployed at the healthcare facility.

Dr Bhavneet Singh, a medical officer who was on emergency duty, was injured in the firing between two groups outside his ward at the hospital late Saturday night. The police gave a written assurance to the staff protesting under the banner of Employees’ Welfare Association.

A bullet had hit Dr Bhavneet on the left thigh when a group barged inside and started firing indiscriminately after their rival group member was admitted to the emergency ward for getting medico-legal report (MLR).

The police arrested three persons—Aman, Vijay Pardhan and Barinder Singh—on Sunday. Other three suspects, including key accused Sunny Sahota, are absconding.

In a letter to the hospital staff, additional deputy commissioner of police (city 3) Harpal Singh said, “To avoid such incident, 8 cops, including a sub-inspector, have been deployed permanently at the district hospital. They will work in two shifts. The police are making efforts to nab the absconding accused.”

On Monday morning, the out-patient departments (OPDs) of the hospital remained closed, causing inconvenience to the patients and their attendants as the doctors and paramedical staff had suspended work during the protest.

Rajesh Sharma, a senior medical lab technician, said, “The medical services, including OPDs, will resume from Tuesday morning.”