Firing over gurdwara control in Tarn Taran, Congress sarpanch among 4 booked

Four persons, including a Congress sarpanch, allegedly opened fire at the house of their rival over the control of a local gurdwara at Chabhal Khurd village in Tarn Taran district on Friday night, police said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against sarpanch Harpreet Singh alias Happy Latha, Dhanbir Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Ajmer Singh, all residents of the same village, an official said.

Nearly 10 rounds were fired in the alleged incident that took place at around 10pm, the official added.

The complainant, Baljinder Singh, said, “Latha, Dhanbir, Gurpreet and Ajmer were carrying a .315 bore rifle, a .12 bore double-barrel rifle, a revolver and a sword. They fired at my house with an intention to kill me. The bullets hit the walls. I saved my life by fleeing from the backdoor of the house.”

Deputy superintendent of police Sucha Singh said the two parties have been at loggerheads over the control of the village gurdwara and its 13 acre land for some time.

Besides section 307 (attempt to murder), sections 148 (rioting with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of the unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code were included in the first information report (FIR) registered at the Chabhal police station after preliminary investigation, the DSP said.