Firm booked for illegal storage of fertilisers in Karnal

Deputy director of agriculture (DDA), Karnal, Wazir Singh said that an FIR was registered against firms in Karnal for illegally storing and selling various types of fertilisers.

Due to irregularities found, licenses of three fertiliser sellers have been cancelled and licenses of 10 fertiliser sellers have been suspended. (HT Photo for representation)

He said that a joint team of the chief minister’s flying squad and the department of agriculture and farmers welfare inspected the warehouses of M/s IFFCO-e-Bazar Limited, which were found to be involved in the illegal storage and sale of fertilisers.

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“The storage and sale of fertilisers including humic power, humic IFFCO, sagarika, zinc sulphate, sulphur, etc. were being carried out without a license. During the inspection, it was also discovered that the company lacked a stock register, bill book, or other documents. The company was found illegally storing fertilisers and medicines in a warehouse provided by M/s Mohan Enterprises,” the DDA said.

Singh said that during the kharif season, approximately 5.30 lakh acres of various crops are cultivated in the district, including paddy on approximately 4.45 lakh acres, sugarcane on 42,000 acres, and other crops on 38,000 acres.

He said that to prevent black marketing and hoarding in the kharif season, surprise inspections have been conducted at 55 fertiliser sellers’ shops so far. “Due to irregularities found, licenses of three fertiliser sellers have been cancelled and licenses of 10 fertiliser sellers have been suspended. From time to time, surprise inspections of fertiliser sellers’ shops will be conducted by the officials of the department,” he added.

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