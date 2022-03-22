First cabinet meet: Punjab CM announces 25,000 govt jobs
Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet in its maiden meeting on Saturday gave a green signal for providing 25,000 jobs to youngsters in departments, boards and corporations of the state government.
The decision was taken during the meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh.
Projected as the government of the “aam aadmi” (common man), the announcement is seen as a move to target the youth, a major support base of the AAP.
A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said that the appointments would be made in a transparent manner and based on merit. Of the total 25,000 jobs, 10,000 would be offered in Punjab Police and the remaining 15,000 jobs would be given in other departments. The process of advertisement and notification of these jobs would be initiated within a month.
Mann had been raising the issue of unemployment in the state during his poll campaigns. Talking about the plight of the youth without jobs, Mann had blamed the previous governments for not being serious about generating employment.
In the video message, the CM said: “I am happy to announce that I have fulfilled my promises. My pen has signed in support of the unemployed. The level of jobs will be on the basis of educational qualification and it will be conducted in a transparent manner,” adding that in coming days, his government will fulfil all the guarantees given to people.
“It the people’s government and will work for the people,” he concluded and signed off with a slogan “Inquilab Zindabad”.
Presentation of supplementary demands for grants
The cabinet cleared the presentation of supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22 to be presented in the Vidhan Sabha session. This decision would provide budget for additional or excess expenditure incurred by departments during the 2021-22 financial year to liquidate pending liabilities. Further, in accordance with the provisions contained in Clause (3) of Article 203 of the Constitution, the cabinet approved the presenting of supplementary demands for grants of the Punjab government for 2021-22.
The cabinet also approved the presentation of the statement of estimated expenditure (vote on account) from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022, of Punjab for 2022-23 mandated to be presented in the assembly in the Vidhan Sabha, according to provisions under Rule 164 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the assembly.
Sidelights
Room number 3 in the chief minister’s office has been converted into studio to facilitate video recordings by the CM. It has modern lighting system and multiple cameras. Mann recorded his first message on Saturday about decisions taken in the cabinet meeting. As against the practise followed by the previous governments with one minister briefing the media about the cabinet meeting proceedings, Mann will convey the decision taken through a video message
The room converted into the studio was the office of Sukhbir Singh Badal as deputy CM in SAD-BJP government and later when Capt Amarinder Singh became the CM, it housed the office of principal secretary Tejveer Singh. Lately, it was allotted to former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.
