Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fish farming immensely profitable, says Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Fish farming immensely profitable, says Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 03, 2023 12:49 AM IST

He also advised the farmers to take advantage of government schemes launched to promote fish farming. He added that the government’s budget has been increased from ₹124 crore to ₹250 crore in the budget to promote fisheries.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday called upon farmers to adopt fish farming to increase their income.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“There are immense possibilities of progress in the business of fish farming and farmers can earn a good income by adopting it,” the governor said.

He also advised the farmers to take advantage of government schemes launched to promote fish farming. He added that the government’s budget has been increased from 124 crore to 250 crore in the budget to promote fisheries.

He said fisheries business should be developed as an industrial hub by the central and state governments. This will also provide employment opportunities to the youth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out