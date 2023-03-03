Fish farming immensely profitable, says Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday called upon farmers to adopt fish farming to increase their income. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“There are immense possibilities of progress in the business of fish farming and farmers can earn a good income by adopting it,” the governor said.

He also advised the farmers to take advantage of government schemes launched to promote fish farming. He added that the government’s budget has been increased from ₹124 crore to ₹250 crore in the budget to promote fisheries.

He said fisheries business should be developed as an industrial hub by the central and state governments. This will also provide employment opportunities to the youth.