Fisheries, aquaculture to be in focus at Ludhiana’s GADVASU conference

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, is all set to host a conference on ‘Fisheries and aquaculture: An ecological perspective’ (IESFAC-2023), in collaboration with Indian Ecological Society (IES), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), from February 22 to 24.

The three-day conference is expected to be attended by veteran experts, scientists, young professionals, students, farmers and industry representatives from across the country.

Giving details, IES president Ashok Dhawan, said the conference aims to deliberate on eco-friendly innovations, advanced technologies and recommendations for sustainable development of fisheries sector to achieve the envisaged production targets within the realms of environmental well-being, climate change, public health, and food safety.

College of Fisheries dean and organising secretary Meera D. Ansal, said the event is first of its kind in the state, focusing on eco-responsibility to conserve economic output of the aquatic resources.

“It is essentially required to attain the economic targets envisioned by the department of fisheries, ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying to increase the national fish production to 22 million tons, generate additional employment for 55 lakh people and enhance fisheries export earnings to ₹1,00,000 crores by the year 2025”, she added.

National fisheries development board, department of fisheries, GOI and national bank for agriculture and rural development are supporting the event as partners for its grand success, Ansal informed.

GADVASU vice-chancellor and chairman Inderjeet Singh, said, “It is very important to develop a climate smart food production system to feed the world population with safe food without harming the environment, which is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050.”

“The conference aims to deliberate on the ecological perspectives related to sustainable development of the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, where scientists and experts will present their accomplishments, contributions and recommendations towards the said goal”, he added.

Besides this, the conference is also expected to stimulate and strengthen inter-institutional linkages for capacity building and collaborative research, providing realistic eco-friendly solutions through climate smart innovations for long term benefits.

