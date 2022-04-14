Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five car-borne miscreants booked for snatching jewellery on National Highway in Ludhiana

The victim said he and his mother were on their way to Ludhiana from Delhi when they were stopped by the miscreants at around 4pm on the National Highway near Gurdwara Atarsar Sahib
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police registered a case against unidentified car-borne miscreants after they snatched jewellery from a commuter and his mother on Tuesday evening at National Highway near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib.

The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar, said he and his mother Laxmi were on their way to Ludhiana from Delhi when they were stopped by the car-borne miscreants at around 4pm near Gurdwara Atarsar Sahib.

He added that five men vandalised his car with sharp-edged weapons and snatched his mother’s gold mangalsutra and earrings and the car keys. He raised the alarm after the incident, but the accused fled from the spot.

Sub-Inspector Jasbir Kaur, the investigating officer, said a case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Sahnewal police station. The police are scanning the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

