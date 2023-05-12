Chandigarh: Five diagnostic labs removed from central empanelment list

Five diagnostic centres, nominated as health care organisations (HCOs) under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), have been removed from its empanelment list due to their failure to provide cashless services to CGHS pensioners and beneficiaries, and other reasons.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, additional director, CGHS, Chandigarh, ordered the de-empanelment of Dr Shamer Singh Memorial Radio Diagnostic Centre on May 1 due to expiration of NABH validity.

Among the HCOs removed from the list are Dr Shamer Singh Memorial Radio Diagnostic Centre, Sector 16-D; Dr Lal Path Lab, Sector 22-A; and SRL Limited, Sector 11-D, all in Chandigarh; Health Map Diagnostic Pvt Ltd, Sector 6, Panchkula; and Dogra Path Lab LLP, Sector 7, Ambala City.

On May 3, Dr Lal Path Lab was eliminated from the list for relocating its lab to a new location or changing its NABL status. On the same day, SRL Limited, Chandigarh, and Health Map Diagnostic Pvt Ltd at civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, were removed for not providing cashless services to CGHS pensioners and for failing to register on the PMJAY/NHA portal despite repeated reminders.

On May 6, Dogra Path Lab LLP, located in Sector 7, Ambala City, was removed from the list for withdrawing from the empanelment after a month of notice.

For over 60 years, the Central Government Health Scheme has been offering comprehensive medical services to enrolled central government employees and pensioners. CGHS provides healthcare services to eligible beneficiaries that cover all four pillars of democratic set up in India, including legislature, judiciary, executive and press.

The scheme is a unique and model healthcare facility provider for the central government employees and pensioners. Currently, CGHS caters to approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries in 79 cities across India.

In Chandigarh, there are around 39 hospitals and diagnosis centres empanelled with this health scheme.

Facilities available under CGHS

CGHS offers a range of medical facilities to eligible beneficiaries, including outpatient treatment at wellness centres (WC), with medication dispensing, specialist consultations at polyclinics, government hospitals and CGHS empanelled hospitals, as well as outpatient and inpatient treatment at government and empanelled hospitals.

Diagnostic tests can be performed at government and empanelled diagnostic centres, with cashless payment options available for pensioners and other identified beneficiaries.

Expenses for treatment under emergency situations and specialist consultations advised by government or private specialists can be reimbursed upon endorsement by the chief medical officer/medical officer of WCs.

Additionally, expenses for hearing aids, artificial limbs and other appliances can be reimbursed with permission. Family welfare, maternity and child health services are also provided, as well as medical consultations and medication dispensing in AYUSH systems of medicine, such as Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani and Siddha.

