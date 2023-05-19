Five stray dogs ‘poisoned’ to death in Ludhiana’s Khanna; FIR filed

Carcasses of five dogs were recovered in Kehar Singh Colony at Lalheri road in Khanna, with police suspecting it to be a case of poisoning.

Khanna Police investigating at the spot where the stray dogs were poisoned. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR under sections 429 of the IPC and 11(1) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at the Khanna city police station against unidentified accused.

According to the police, the accused had fed ‘laddus’ laced with poison to the dogs. The incident, which happened on Thursday, triggered panic in the area.

Animal lovers of the area registered a strong protest and filed a complaint to the police.

The police have scanned CCTVs in the area, but was yet to find any clue regarding the matter.

Ashok Kumar, a vastu consultant, who is also an animal lover, said that he used to feed stray dogs. Some of the stray dogs used to sleep in the veranda of his house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that on Thursday morning, he was shocked to see carcasses of two dogs lying in his veranda. The dogs had vomited before dying. When checked, he found that three more stray dogs had died. The sanitary workers had removed the carcasses and dumped it.

Kumar suspected that it could be the handiwork of a gang of burglars who poisoned dogs to get rid of the animals. He also suspected that as he fed the dogs, the people who nursed rivalry against him had poisoned the dogs.

Another local Rakesh Kumar said that the dogs were vomiting parts of ‘laddus’ in the street. All of a sudden the dogs collapsed and died.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Amneet Kondal said that a police team was rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that five carcasses have been recovered till now. Three were already buried by locals when police reached. The police are checking CCTV cameras to verify how the dogs were poisoned and by whom.

She said that the police were also verifying if more dogs died in the area. The carcasses have been sent for postmortem.

Mani Singh, who is a member of People For Animals (PFA) and president of Help for Animals, an NGO, sought stern action against the accused.

Earlier on April 11, some residents of Garden City of Sahnewal had brutally beaten a stray dog to death for defecating in the streets. The accused had tied the dog with a piece of rope and later assaulted it with the sticks till it died. The Sahnewal Police had lodged an FIR against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON