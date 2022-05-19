Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five food units fined in Chandigarh for violating safety rules

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg said the food safety department had recently raided several food units in the city
Chandigarh administration fined five food units for violating safety rules. (HT Fil)
Updated on May 19, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration has imposed penalties up to 3 lakh on five Chandigarh-based food manufacturing units for violating norms of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said the food safety department had recently raided several manufacturing units in the city.

“A food manufacturing unit at Maloya village was found selling misbranded products, which were not fit for human consumption. Hence, the adjudicating officer-cum-district magistrate imposed a fine of 3 lakh on the firm. In another case, a unit at Industrial Area, Phase 1, was fined 50,000 for running the food outlet in unhygienic and insanitary conditions,” Garg said.

He added, “Two units at Old Ropar Road, Manimajra, and Palsora were also found to be running under unhygienic and insanitary conditions. Hence, they were fined 10,000 each. In the fifth case, a unit at Sector 23 was fined 5,000 for running the unit without registration certificate.”

Garg advised all food business operators in Chandigarh to ensure that the food items met the requirements of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006, and that all rules were being implemented at all stages of production, processing, import, distribution and sale.

