A day after five of a family were found dead in Daroli Khurd village in Jalandhar, the preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that the 59-year-old man had killed four members of his family, including his 3-year-old granddaughter, before ending his life. Five found dead in house: 59-yr-old killed four of his family before ending life, say police

The deceased include the man’s 57-year-old wife, the couple’s two daughters- aged 32 and 23- and their 3-year-old granddaughter.

Police said that the man’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. His wife and granddaughter were lying dead in the same room, while bodies of the couple’s two daughters were found in another room of the house.

Adampur’s deputy superintendent of police Vijay Kanwarpal said that it came to fore in the post-mortem report that the man strangulated four of his family members to death before killing himself.

“During investigation, the neighbours told police that they saw the family moving around in the house in the afternoon after which they closed the doors from inside. On Sunday late evening,

husband of one of the daughters of the couple informed the police that the family was neither responding to calls nor opening the door,” he said.

Police suspect that the deceased sedated his family members before committing the crime.

The police have also found a suicide note in which the man claimed that he had been going through a financial crisis due to which he was taking the extreme step.