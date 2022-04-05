Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five held with 2.6kg opium,1.5kg cannabis in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Five held with 2.6kg opium,1.5kg cannabis in Ludhiana

Five people were arrested with 2
A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against the accused in both the cases. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five people were arrested with 2.6kg opium and 1.5kg cannabis in two separate incidents on Sunday.

In the first case, four people were arrested with 2.6kg opium near Quality Chowk. Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped the accused – Deepak and Deen Dayal of Bihar, Vijay Singh of Lohara and Sarvesh Singh of Giaspura – for checking, while they were crossing the area in an auto-rickshaw. Vijay Singh is an auto-rickshaw driver.

Special branch in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said the accused would supply the narcotics in Ludhiana, Jagraon, Khanna, Sangrur and surrounding areas.

In another case, the Special Branch arrested Ranjit Pandey alias Billu of Kanganwal and recovered 1.5kg cannabis from him.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against the accused in both the cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP