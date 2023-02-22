Five lives snuffed out on Mohali roads in 24 hrs

Five lives were snuffed out in three accidents on Mohali roads in 24 hours, police said on Tuesday while adding that two of the three mishaps took place due to speeding.

In the first mishap, a 24-year-old Delhi resident, Prateek Virgu, who was a student of Chandigarh University, died after his car collided with a Mahindra pickup vehicle near the bridge on Kharar-Kurali highway on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The driver of the Mahindra pickup, Balak Ram, a resident of Manimajra, also lost his life in the fatal accident.

“Around 1am on Tuesday, Prateek’s car collided with the pickup vehicle, killing both the drivers on the spot. The injured were taken to a local hospital but were declared brought dead,” Kharar police said.

The second accident occurred near the Ropar Bridge, also on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. A car collided with a trolley parked on the roadside.

“The car collided with a stationary trolley due to speeding around 2am. There were two people in the car and both were killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Parvinder Singh, 40, a resident of Chhapra village of Ambala and Mandeep Dogra, a resident of Hamirpur (Himachal)”, Kharar city station house officer Harinder Singh said, adding that the car was coming from Chandigarh side and the victims were taken to a hospital but were declared brought dead.

A case of under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons in this case.

In the third accident, Sandeep Kumar, a Kharar resident, and his son Sukhjit Singh were hit by a motorcycle while they were walking near Kharar bus stand on Monday. Sandeep died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, police said.

In his police complaint, Sukhjit Singh said, “Around 7:15pm on Monday, I was walking with my father near the bus stand. When we reached near the Akali office, a motorcycle, without a registration number, hit my father. The biker sped away, and I took my father to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where he died during treatment.”

A case has been registered against the motorcyclist, identified as Farman, a resident of Kharar, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police, adding that efforts are on to nab the police.