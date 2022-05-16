Five men feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar
Five men are feared drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar on Sunday, after a group of 10 men were allegedly threatened and forced by an anti-group to jump into the river to save their lives. Only five managed to resurface.
Identification of the men who have reportedly drowned has not been verified by the police. All of them had gone to the river for swimming when a group of 30 armed men arrived to allegedly take revenge over some old enmity, one of the survivors Sahil said.
Another survivor Shoukeen said they were on the river bank when the men arrived and all of them had to jump into the river.
“Most of us don’t know how to swim. Five of us managed to save our lives. Our friends were shouting for help but the armed men pelted stones at them and left when they were sure that all have drowned. One of our friends, who survived, was attacked with sticks and is badly injured. Shammi and Bhartu had come to kill Allauddin, who has drowned,” he told the media.
Ibrahim, a relative of Allauddin, said, “The attack comes after Allauddin’s father Imtiaz was murdered in March 2020. Later, my son Shahrukh was also attacked.”
DSP (Yamunanagar-1) Subhash Chand said, “The attackers were reportedly out on bail and had some enmity with these people over a 2020 case. A team of divers are on rescue operation and we have asked the irrigation department to reduce the water levels.”
Sub-inspector Lajja Ram, station in-charge, Buria police station said details are being verified and a case will be registered accordingly.
-
‘Majority of bipolar disorder cases remain untreated in India’
Senior consultant psychiatrist from Kolkata Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee on Sunday said that bipolar disorder is long term illness, consisting of recurrent episodes of either depression or mania. About 1 in 150 persons in India suffer from bipolar disorder but 70% of them remain untreated, hDr Mukherjeesaid. The theme of the CME was “Bipolar Disorder: Recent Updates”. The CME was inaugurated by chief guest justice Ajit Kumar of Allahabad High Court of judicature.
-
Haryana Police alert people on fake unpaid electricity bills messages
The Haryana Police on Sunday issued an advisory asking citizens not to share any information on text messages being sent to them regarding unpaid electricity bills. Cautioning people to be aware of such scammers, police said a latest trend of cybercrime has come to fore in which cyber fraudsters have started duping people in the name of unpaid electricity bill. Police advised people to remain careful and not fall into the trap of such scammers.
-
Panchayat polls to held in August or September: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Sunday said panchayat raj polls are likely to be held in August or September. Addressing a gathering at Makrauli village in Rohtak, Dushyant said the Punjab and Haryana high court has lifted the stay on panchayat polls and elections are likely to be conducted in August or September.
-
3 ‘bank executives’ booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹1 lakh
Three men were booked for duping a city resident of ₹1 lakh on Saturday. The accused were identified as Rosnara Khatun of West Bengal, Vikash Patel of Madhya Pradesh and Mangal Sardar of West Bengal. An FIR was lodged following the statement of Ritesh Kumar of New Sundar Nagar, Mundian Kalan. In his complaint, Ritesh Kumar, said he had called a bank's customer care number to apply for a chequebook.
-
Haryana CM inaugurates Sansad Khel competition from Kurukshetra
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said sportspersons from the state have given a new identity to the state in the world. “Youth are like diamonds due to their power, sharpness and sterling performance,” the chief minister said after flagging off the Sansad Khel competition organised by Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics