Five mobile labs step up food checks in Himachal

Joint commissioner (food safety)-cum-director of health safety and regulation, Himachal Pradesh, Jitender Sanjta, said on Thursday that the department is operating five mobile food testing laboratory (MFTL) vans to check for adulteration. “These mobile vans are currently operational in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Sirmaur and Bilaspur. Through these vans, the general public, food business operators and other stakeholders are being provided with the facility to get food products tested on the spot,” he said. For information or complaints related to food safety, the public can contact the FSSAI helpline at 76499-00015.

For information or complaints related to food safety, the public can contact the FSSAI helpline at 76499-00015.

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Student uniform for CBSE schools finalised

Shimla The Himachal Pradesh government has finalised the dress code and student uniforms for its CBSE schools. Students will wear uniforms in a green colour scheme, while female teachers will wear a light lilac purple dress and male teachers will be required to wear light blue trousers and shirts.

The education department finalised the dress code, uniforms, and the colour scheme for school buildings at a meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

16 govt colleges in HP to offer apprenticeship degrees

Shimla

The higher education department on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Kanpur (BOAT-NR) to implement apprenticeship embedded degree programmes (AEDPs) in 16 government degree colleges from the 2026-27 academic session. The MoU was signed in the presence of education minister Rohit Thakur and North Zone director, BOAT-NR, Vivek Kumar. Thakur said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between classroom education and industry requirements by providing students with practical workplace experience along with a recognised undergraduate degree.

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{{^usCountry}} 142 students in HP get hands-on farm training {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 142 students in HP get hands-on farm training {{/usCountry}}

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Shimla A total of 142 students, along with teachers, from 10 schools in Sirmaur district participated in the three-day training and exposure programme conducted by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in collaboration with the directorate of higher education under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The programme aimed to provide practical exposure to horticulture, orchard management, floriculture, nursery management and modern agricultural technologies while enhancing students’ knowledge and skills.

CII holds drug, cosmetic compliance workshop in Baddi

Shimla

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Himachal Pradesh, in association with Kenvue, a global consumer health company, organised a capacity-building programme on ‘Regulatory Compliance for Drug, OTC and Cosmetic Products’ in Baddi. The programme brought together regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders, including representatives from the central drugs standard control organisation (CDSCO), state drug control department, drug inspectors and the department of health, to exchange perspectives on regulatory compliance, product quality, safety standards and good manufacturing practices.

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