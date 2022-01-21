Five mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail, case registered under Prison Act

Authorities on Thursday recovered five mobile phones from four inmates of the Ludhiana central jail during a special checking.

Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal said the five mobile phones were recovered from four inmates including Jatin, Bhindar Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Jasbir Singh and Ashwani Kumar during the checking, following which he informed the Division number 7 police.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardial Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused for questioning on a production warrant to find out how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

A case has been registered under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act at the Division number 7 police station.