Five of family killed, one critical in car accident in Punjab

Five members of a family were killed and one was critically injured on Thursday after the Alto car in which they were travelling hit a cemented object on the bridge and overturned in Chhahar village in Sangrur. The car occupants were returning to their village Khadial Kothe in Sunam, after attending Lohri celebrations.

The deceased have been identified as Veerpal Kaur (28), Paramjeet Kaur (48), Japjot Singh (07) and Jaspreet Singh (22) and Charanjeet Kaur (45). Simarjeet Kaur (42) was “critically injured.” Sub-inspector Manpreet Singh, SHO Chhajli in Sangrur said, “The injured lady was rushed to a hospital in Patiala and is said to be in critical condition.”