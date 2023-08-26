5 booked in fake licence case in Panipat

Five people, including three employees posted in the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office of Panipat, have been booked for allegedly generating a fake learning driving licence of a US-based man. The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Panipat SDM and the findings of the investigation of a committee. The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar, Sahil Kumar, residents of Nara village of the district, Lalit Kumar, licence clerk, Ankit Kumar and Shipra, computer operators of Saral Kendra at mini-secretariat, Panipat. They have been booked under Sections 419, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the information, Nandram Sharma, a resident of Nangla village, had filed a complaint with the office of the Panipat deputy commissioner and acting on the complaint a committee was formed to investigate the allegations.

The inquiry report revealed that Amit, a resident of Nara village, had got a learner driving licence on his online application filed on May 15 and the payment of ₹650 was made via debit card but the fee was not shown in the online record and register.

Even the file showed that the Parivahan Stall Screen Test Aid to issue a learner licence was conducted by Shipra on May 5. But later it was revealed that the applicant, Amit, did not appear in the screen test or apply for the licence as he had moved to the US in January this year and this report exposed that the licence was created illegally.

Panipat city police station in-charge Jakir Hussain said an FIR has been registered against five people and the investigation has been started and no arrest has been made so far.

