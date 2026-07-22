Five Punjab hockey veterans picked for Masters World Cup

Five hockey players from Punjab have been selected to compete in the 2026 Masters Hockey World Cup in the 55+ category, scheduled to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from July 22.

The five players from Punjab include Dr Hardeep Singh Shahi, Kamaljit Shahi, and Rupinder Singh Gill from Samrala, and Avtar Singh and Narinder Singh from Jalandhar

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The five players from Punjab include Dr Hardeep Singh Shahi, Kamaljit Shahi, and Rupinder Singh Gill from Samrala, and Avtar Singh and Narinder Singh from Jalandhar. All five players have been selected by the Alliance International Hockey Club to compete in the 55+ age category.

Organised by World Masters Hockey (WMH), a body recognised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the tournament brings together hockey players from across the world aged between 35 and 80. Participants compete in different age categories while representing their respective countries and international hockey clubs.

Hardeep and Kamaljit were members of the gold medal-winning 50+ team at the 2022 Pan Pacific Masters Games held in Gold Coast, Australia.

They also represented their team in the Pan Pacific Masters Games 2024 and participated in the European Championship in England in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Rupinder Singh Gill, Avtar Singh, and Narinder Singh represented Punjab in the 40+ age category at the National Masters Hockey Championship organised by Hockey India in Chennai in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rupinder Singh Gill, Avtar Singh, and Narinder Singh represented Punjab in the 40+ age category at the National Masters Hockey Championship organised by Hockey India in Chennai in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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