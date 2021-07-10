Five years after honour killing, victim’s father, uncle held in Ludhiana

Five years after a woman was murdered for marrying against her parents’ wishes, the police arrested the victim’s father and paternal uncle on Friday.

Those arrested are Hardeep Singh, 52 of Muhala village, Bathinda, and his brother Gurmeet Singh, 50. The victim’s uncle Baljit Singh, mother Balwinder Kaur, aunt Harmeet Kaur and another relative Baljit Singh Gill of Ganganagar are yet to be arrested.

The couple had solemnised their marriage on April 4, 2016. On May 31, 2016, the accused had kidnapped Amandeep Kaur from her husband Jaskaran Singh’s house in Jawaddi Kalan.

The victim’s husband had registered a case at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station under Sections 364 (kidnapping) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dugri station house officer Surinder Chopra said eight days after the kidnapping, Kaur’s decomposed body was found in Bathinda, after which a murder case was registered. The accused, who were on the run, declared proclaimed offenders on November 17, 2018.

Basant Avenue police post in-charge ASI Ranjit Singh said they had arrested the accused following a tip-off and informed the Dugri police. After the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station was demolished,.the case had been transferred to Dugri. A hunt is on for the rest of the accused.