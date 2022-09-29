Five youths killed in car-bus collision in Rewari

Strap:

: Five youths were killed after their car collided with a Haryana roadways bus on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway in Rewari’s Bawal area on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh,23, Sachin, 25, Sonu, 24, Kapil, 20, and Nitesh, 21- all residents of Ladhuwas village in Rewari.

Twelve bus passengers also sustained injuries in the accident and they were undergoing treatment in Rewari’s civil hospital and other private hospitals where their condition was said to be out of danger.

According to eye-witnesses, the incident took place in the afternoon when the driver of the car, which was heading from Delhi to Jaipur, lost control of the vehicle.

“The car first hit the divider, jumped to the other side of the road and was hit by a bus of the Sonepat depot, which was going towards Delhi from Jaipur. The car was completely wrecked, leaving all five occupants dead on the spot,” the eye-witnesses said, adding that the bus too overturned from the impact of the collision.

A spokesman of the Rewari police said the front portion of the Haryana roadways was also severely damaged.

After hearing the screams of the bus passengers, people rushed to the spot and took the injured to different hospitals.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway for nearly 40 minutes and the traffic resumed after the overturned Haryana roadways bus was lifted.

Police sent the bodies to the civil hospital for post mortem. Till the filing of the copy, no FIR was registered. ENDS