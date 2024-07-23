Flash flood alert in three districts of Himachal

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD), Shimla office on Tuesday issued a flash flood alert for Kangra, Sirmaur and Shimla districts. According to IMD, light to moderate rain occurred at many places and heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours (Representational image)

This comes amid heavy rainfall orange alert issued for parts of the state.

The weather office said surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours. Earlier in the day, a flash flood alert was also issued for Chamba district.

Meanwhile, IMD said that parts of the state will be under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall till July 27. “In the coming days, the rainfall activity is expected to increase in the state,” the IMD official statement said.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain occurred at many places and heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours with no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures during the period. Also, the average minimum and maximum temperatures were normal.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 15 cm was recorded at Kangra Aero, followed by 14 cm in Dharamshala, 11 cm rainfall in Palampur and 10 cm rainfall recorded at Baijnath. Kheri in Chamba district recorded 8 cm rainfall and Jogindernagar in Mandi district recorded 5 cm rainfall.