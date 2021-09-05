Fleecing at parking lots: Visitors paying the price for Ludhiana MC’s apathy

Violating terms of the agreement with the municipal corporation, contractors at various parking lots in the city have been fleecing visitors and not issuing e-tickets.

The contractors’ staff have been charging up to ₹50 for parking a car against the approved fee of ₹20, a practice that is also going on right under the nose of the civic body at the multi-storey parking lot near its Headquarters at Mata Rani Chowk.

Complaints of fleecing are common at the parking lots in Bhadaur House, Sarabha Nagar main market and BRS Nagar as well, in absence of any check by MC.

Apart from these four sites, paid parking was also introduced at Feroze Gandhi market, Sarabha Nagar Block-I market and Tuition Market in Model Town extension after parking contracts were awarded to two agencies over the past few months.

As per the agreement, ₹20 was fixed for parking cars and ₹10 for two-wheelers. Besides, the contractors were told to issue e-tickets with the approved fee printed on it, but they have been blatantly using manual slips to overcharge visitors.

A visit to the parking lot at Bhadaur House revealed that people parking cars were being charged ₹50 without any receipt. A similar fee was being levied at the multi-storey parking near MC office, where the parking staff was issuing manual receipts.

“During a visit to the Sarabha Nagar main market, I was asked to pay ₹30 to park my car against a manual receipt. MC should conduct surprise inspections at all parking lots to stop fleecing of residents,” said Mohit, who lives in Civil Lines area.

A shopkeeper in Chaura Bazaar, Gurmeet Singh said, “We have filed several complaints, but to no avail. Even people who are aware of the prescribed fee are forced to pay higher amounts to avoid altercations with the parking staff every time they visit a parking lot.”

Despite several attempts, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu was not available for a comment.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said inspections will be conducted and contractors will face action if they overcharge visitors or fail to introduce e-ticketing which is mandatory under the agreement with MC.