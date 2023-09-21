Flooded with calls from Punjabis in Canada: Sukhbir after meeting Shah

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that he is “deeply concerned” over India’s indefinite suspension of visa services for Canadian citizens as it affects lakhs of Punjabis residing as overseas nationals of Indian origin or as students in that country. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said he has been flooded with calls and messages from Punjabis in Canada and their families back home, seeking the SAD’s intervention to ensure safe and smooth travel to their homeland. (HT file photo)

Also read: Confusion after India’s notice suspending visa services in Canada removed, then reappears

India’s visa processing centre in Canada suspended services citing “operational reasons” amid the ongoing rift that started after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. After the public allegation, both India and Canada expelled diplomats and then India issued an advisory for Indians in Canada, urging them to exercise utmost caution.

“This is set to create hurdles, uncertainty and anxiety for Punjabis, especially to members of the most patriotic community of Sikhs, who have not only made unparalleled sacrifices for the freedom of the country but also for fighting off foreign aggression at the borders,” Badal said after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

“The visa facility hurdles will particularly hit our youth who go to Canada in thousands as students every year and who are now residing there,” he said, adding that he has been flooded with calls and messages from Punjabis in Canada and their families and relatives back home, seeking the SAD’s intervention to ensure safe and smooth travel to their homeland.

He urged the governments of the two countries to find a solution to the matter at the earliest.