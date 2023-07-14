Flood-hit farmers go get double compensation: CM Bhagwant Mann

Sangrur/Patiala Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann inspects the flood-affected areas of Sangrur due to a rise in the water level of the Ghaggar river, on Thursday. (Twitter)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to double the compensation amount to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to floods.

The CM, who visited the flood-affected areas in Sangrur and Patran in Patiala, said: “Farmers do not worry about their crops. We will double the compensation amount. Farmers should just take care of their lives. Crops can be sown again.”

Mann said a special ‘girdawari’ will be conducted to ascertain the loss to crops, houses and other properties due to rains and floods in the state. He said instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners in this regard.

The CM said he is personally reviewing the situation every minute. He said that heavy downpour of water is beyond the control of any individual but every effort is being made to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience.

Will not beg for financial

aid from Centre: Mann

The state government will send to the Centre an estimate of losses caused by the floods but will not beg for any financial package, the CM said.

He also accused the opposition parties in the state of indulging in politics over a natural calamity.

During a visit to Patiala, the district hit hardest by the flooding, Mann said the state will not beg for any financial assistance from the Centre but will send an estimate of the losses.

Asked if Punjab has sought any flood relief package from the Centre, Mann said the losses are still being assessed.

Hitting back at the opposition parties that targeted the AAP government for its alleged lack of planning and preparation, Mann said his current priority is to take care of the people who are in need.

He slammed the opposition for politicising a natural disaster and said he is busy ensuring relief for the people and will give a befitting reply at an appropriate time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON