Monsoon fury: Patiala battles deluge for third straight day

The urban areas of Patiala, especially on the embankment of Ghaggar and Badi Nadi, remained inundated for the third straight day, with water from both rivers continuing to brim over.

Army personnel rescuing people stuck in the flood-affected Sanauri Adda area after heavy monsoon rains caused rapid rise in the water level of Badi Nadi in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Ghanaur, Samana, Patran and Patiala have been severely affected by flooding. The distressing situation arose due to a breach in the SYL canal and the subsequent overflow of the Badi Nadi after it surpassed the danger mark.

Urban Estate Phase 2, Hira Bagh, Teg Bagh, Friends Colony, Mathura Colony, Gobind Nagar are worst-affected, with massive loss to public and private property due to six to seven feet of water. Nearly 10,000 houses have been affected.

Swift action was taken by the army and NDRF in collaboration with the district administration officials to initiate the evacuation process. So far, more than 2,000 individuals have been rescued and relocated to secure locations.

Most of the residents have been shifted to the first floor, while people from low-lying areas have been moved to safer places by the army and NDRF.

Despite initial hesitation, people have come to realise the gravity of the situation and are cooperating with the ongoing rescue efforts. Army and NDRF personnel have been navigating colonies and urban areas in boats to provide aid to those in need.

Social activists, including former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra’s team, provided langar to those rescued or stranded at home.

In rural areas, Devigarh, Sanaur, Balbera, Samana, Ghanaur and other adjoining areas have been hit hard, with widespread crop damage.

On receiving report of around 50 families stranded in floodwaters in deras, Punjab information and public relations minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra immediately rushed to the spot and arranged boats to safely evacuate the families.

Later, the minister visited Draula, Drauli, Nawan Gaon, Tulewal, Gheora and Sular, and assured the people that government was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them in this difficult time.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who supervised the rescue and relief operations, said the water level was receding with every passing hour. She said the situation will improve by next 24 hours as there was no rain in most catchment areas of SYL Canal, Badi Nadi and Ghaggar. She said the Ghaggar flow had came down and Badi Nadi was coming under control.

