Flying squad to be set up to check corruption in municipal bodies: Haryana CM Khattar

Flying squad to be set up to check corruption in municipal bodies: Haryana CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 07, 2023 08:16 AM IST

The CM, presiding over a review meeting regarding solid waste management in municipal bodies on Wednesday, directed officials to install weighing machines at the entry and exit points of landfill stations or sites for processing municipal solid waste to weigh vehicles transporting garbage

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday decided to set up a flying squad in urban local bodies on the lines of the CM’s flying squad to take action against contractors who make irregularities in weighing solid waste.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)

The CM, presiding over a review meeting regarding solid waste management in municipal bodies on Wednesday, directed officials to install weighing machines at the entry and exit points of landfill stations or sites for processing municipal solid waste to weigh vehicles transporting garbage. This, an official spokesperson said, would ensure contractors were paid as per the actual weight.

He also said that any bioproducts derived from waste should also be marketed. In major cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ambala, the CM recommended employing drone technology to monitor garbage disposal projects. This would help determine the precise amount of waste reaching the dumping point.

An official spokesperson said the urban local bodies flying squad will conduct raids in response to corruption complaints or concerns about irregularities in various departments. They will focus on solid waste plants, door-to-door garbage collection, and inspections of vehicles at entry points for waste evacuation. This initiative aims to address and curb potential irregularities in waste management processes, the spokesperson said.

