Flyover constructed over Ambala-Delhi railway section
A railway flyover for the freight corridor on the Ambala-Delhi rail section was launched near the DRM office in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday. Tracks for eastern dedicated freight corridor will be placed on the structure, said Pankaj Gupta, chief project manager, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFFCIL). The freight corridor starts from Sahnewal in Ludhiana and terminates at Dankuni in West Bengal.
Application form available for PU-CET (PG)
Workshop on data science at PU
Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrated at PU
Over 34k fined for traffic violations in P’kula in 5 months
Interns from SLSA visit CCPCR
Teen goes missing from Dhanas
Third arrest in Dhanas stabbing case
Manimajra resident loses phone to pickpocket
Chandigarh Congress’ workshop concludes
Kshatriya Mahasabha to hold rally for economic reservation on August 9
Developer booked for cheating UT-based doctor
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
