Focal point factory collapse in Ludhiana: Structural assessment of building vital, says DC to MC

In the wake of the tragic building collapse at Kohli Dyeing factory in Focal Point, Phase 8, on Saturday, which claimed three lives, deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal directed the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal to take immediate control of the collapsed site and ensure public safety. The committee members involve MC assistant town planner Zone B, deputy director factories, executive engineer Zone B and other MC officials of the planning department.

In an official letter addressed to the MC commissioner on Monday evening, the DC instructed that the perimeter of the collapsed building must be secured to prevent unauthorised access and ensure public safety. Additionally, he emphasised the need for a comprehensive structural assessment of the remaining part of the building in coordination with the deputy director of factories to assess its stability.

The DC also directed that if the assessment reveals any risk of further collapse, the MC must take immediate steps to initiate a controlled demolition of the structure, following all necessary safety protocols. The letter also stressed the importance of ensuring the structural safety of nearby buildings and industries.

“Although three dead bodies have been recovered from the site and all other individuals have been safely rescued, adequate precautions must still be taken in light of any unforeseen eventuality,” the letter stated.

Following the DC’s orders, the MC commissioner formed a four-member committee on Tuesday to submit a detailed report within two days. The committee has been tasked with assessing the extent of the damage, the stability of the remaining structure, and recommending appropriate measures to avoid any further mishap.

The committee will also work closely with the deputy director of factories to ensure that the surrounding buildings and industrial units do not face any structural threats.

The DC also instructed that once the structural assessment is completed, the MC must submit a detailed report to his office, outlining the findings and the necessary actions taken. If needed, the MC is authorised to initiate the demolition work without delay.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening when the roof of the Kohli Dyeing factory collapsed during repair work, resulting in the deaths of three workers and leaving several others injured. Rescue operations were conducted for several hours with the help of the NDRF, following which the trapped workers were either rescued or recovered dead.