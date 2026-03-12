Focus on devp, not freebies: KC Singh

Raising concern over Punjab’s fiscal health, KC Singh, former ambassador and strategic affairs expert, on Wednesday said that the vicious cycle of distributing freebies won’t bring development to the state. Raising concern over Punjab’s fiscal health, KC Singh, former ambassador and strategic affairs expert, on Wednesday said that the vicious cycle of distributing freebies won’t bring development to the state.

“The AAP government wants to give ₹1,000 to every woman. The focus should be on development rather than dishing out cash doles. I still remember what Mother Teresa said. She said that if someone asks for money, she gives them a fishing rod. Her idea was to impart to people the skills and ability to translate into economic independence,” Singh said, while delivering the keynote address at “The Punjab Plan: Policy and Governance Summit” organised by Panj Foundation in Chandigarh.

“Doling out money will get you votes, but what about rising debt?. More than 46% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is under debt. A quarter of your revenue goes to paying debt, and you want to distribute more money? We know AAP has only one state, but to win elections, what do you do? Distribute money? Even the BJP is doing this, it has become a cycle where you don’t take decisions as to what is good for the state,” he added.

On the law and order situation, Singh said it was in a “bad shape”. “Why are two of India’s wealthiest people—Hero Corporation head Pankaj Munjal and Bharti Enterprises vice-president Rakesh Bharti Mittal of Airtel – not currently residing in Punjab? These are the state’s biggest success stories after independence. Both are Punjabis from Ludhiana, but are not living there now. One travels globally and has a house in Delhi, while the other has a house in London,” he said.

He also pointed out that despite a strong diaspora presence abroad, the state has failed to use them for the benefit of the state.

“As many as 1.6 crores Sikhs are in Punjab, and two million (or maybe even more) are abroad. We are not able to utilise our diaspora for the benefit of the state,” he remarked.