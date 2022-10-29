Focus on increasing admissions in government colleges: Meet Hayer

Higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday held a meeting with the principals of all government colleges of the state here.

Addressing the principals, Hayer emphasised on introducing new courses in government colleges as per the demand of the industrial sector, hence focusing on employment-oriented education.

He also reviewed the number of students while taking stock of the newly opened colleges. He added that in the next session, the focus should be placed on increasing admissions in government colleges. In this academic session 2022-23, the admissions stand increased in comparison to the previous session 2021-22, the minister said.

He also heard the problems faced by the colleges. Apart from this, feedback was also taken for effecting improvement in higher education. He said such meetings will be continued in the future. On the occasion, the representatives of the principals thanked the minister for giving the UGC pay commission to university-college teachers.