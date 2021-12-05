Follow Covid guidelines, Vaishno Devi shrine board tells pilgrims

Amid the Omicron scare, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Saturday appealed to the visiting devotees to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, taking precautions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and not let down their guard in the wake of a recent spike in Covid cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief executive officer of the SMVD Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar has appealed to the pilgrims coming on the pilgrimage to keep with them the valid and verifiable RT-PCR report of not older than 72 hours.

Pilgrims have also been advised to keep masks with them, besides maintaining social distance norms.

It has already been mandatory for the pilgrims to wear face masks/face covers and every yatri proceeding on the yatra is being scanned through thermal scanners at the yatra entry points.

For the awareness of the visiting pilgrims about various precautionary measures to be adopted in view of Covid-19, regular announcements are also being made on the already installed multi-purpose audio system and hi-tech video walls on the track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shrine board is sanitising its premises in sync with the guidelines and protocols for ensuring the safety of the visiting pilgrims, staff and the public at large.