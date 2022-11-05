Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Food delivery giant penalised for selling products above MRP

Food delivery giant penalised for selling products above MRP

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 04:16 AM IST

Disposing of the complaint, the commission ordered the giant to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for causing stress to the complainant and ₹1,500 as costs of litigation

Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed food delivery giant Swiggy’s parent company to pay 10,000 as compensation to a Chandigarh resident. (HT File)
ByShailee Dogra, Chandigarh

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I has directed Bundl Technologies Private Limited, operating business as Swiggy, an online food delivery platform, to pay 10,000 as compensation to a Sector-37 resident For selling products at higher rates than their maximum retail price.

Mohit Sharma, 28, had moved the commission saying that the Bengaluru based Bundl Technologies was indulging in unfair trade practices by overcharging for products.

Disposing of the complaint, the commission ordered the giant to pay 10,000 as compensation for causing stress to the complainant and 1,500 as costs of litigation.

The complaint

The complainant said he had used the app to get groceries delivered to his house in Chandigarh on November 25, 2021. He added that the 250 gm date crown pack showed a 174 price and was sold at a discounted price of 158. However, when the product was delivered to him, the MRP mentioned on the product was 117.

Thereafter, the complainant approached the customer care of the said app and raised his concern. The customer care team provided a refund of the differential amount i.e. total of 44 for two boxes.

On December 25, 2021, he placed another order for groceries through Swiggy and the same was delivered to his house. The price mentioned on the app was 158, while the discounted price was 126. However, when the said product was delivered, the MRP once again read 117. He again raised the issue with the customer care and received 9 as refund.

He later filed a complaint with the commission and since no representative of the Bundl Technologies appeared on their behalf despite summons being served, they proceeded ex-parte.

The order

The commission, while disposing of the complaint, said, “One thing is very clear on record Bundl Technologies Private Limited had displayed higher price i.e. 139 than the actual price of the product i.e. MRP of 117, which is also evident from the copy of package/label.”

“Thus the allegations made by the complainant about the two incidents stand proved that there is unfair trade practice on the part of the Bundl Technologies Private Limited, as it overcharged the complainant for the product sold through its app and the complainant is entitled for the reliefs claimed, especially when the entire evidence led by him has gone unrebutted,” the order further read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shailee Dogra

A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP