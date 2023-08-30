37-year-old out to deliver food at night attacked, robbed at knifepoint

A group of assailants allegedly attacked a food delivery person and stole ₹4,000 and a mobile phone from him in Model Town Extension. The victim was on the way to deliver food to a customer in Haibowal.

The complainant, Ekjot Singh, 37 of Shakti Nagar, works with food delivery company, Zomato.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified accused seven days after the incident, which took place on the intervening night of August 21 and 22 following the intervention of commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

The complainant, Ekjot Singh, 37 of Shakti Nagar, works with food delivery company, Zomato.

He picked an order from Dugri Phase-1 market and was on his way to Haibowal to deliver it on the night of the incident. Upon reaching the cremation ground in the Model Town Extension, two miscreants stopped him and attacked him with a blunt weapon.

The complainant tried out and fought back with a brick that he picked from the roadside in his defence. Meanwhile, three other miscreants showed up at the stop. The group assaulted Ekjot with a sharp weapon and robbed him of ₹4,000 and his mobile phone.

Injured, Ekjot made his way to his house and was later rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

The victim added that he lodged a complaint with the police on August 22, but no case was registered at the time. Later, he filed a complaint to commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

After his intervention, Model Town police registered a FIR on Tuesday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Seeta Ram, who is investigating the case, said unidentified accused have been booked under sections 379-B (2) (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are trying to trace the accused.